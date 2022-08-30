City activates extreme weather response as heat warning issued for Edmonton region
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.
Daytime highs are expected to be near 30 C Tuesday and Wednesday.
The forecast prompted city officials to activate Edmonton's extreme weather response, providing bottled water and places to take a break from the sun and heat.
Fifteen fire hydrants throughout the city have also been modified to allow people to fill up water bottles. There are another 24 filling stations at transit and LRT stations.
The city said the extreme weather response will remain in effect until Friday, Sept. 2, but can be extended if needed.
Environment Canada expects things will cool off Thursday, but said the heat will return for the weekend.
-
Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for OttawaThere is a chance of showers for Ottawa on the final day of August. Ottawa has already received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month.
-
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in PetawawaThe Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Hernandez, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
-
'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing provinceBritish Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.
-
Fire damages south Edmonton homeFirefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North YorkA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.
-
Stanley Cup in PetawawaShawn Allard brings Stanley Sup to Petawawa on Tuesday, August 30.
-
Cape Breton man rappels down Halifax high-rise in a wheelchairJoey Saccarry didn’t let fear, or a disability, stop him from rappelling down one of Halifax’s tallest buildings.