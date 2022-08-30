City activates extreme weather response as heat warning issued for Edmonton region

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities.

Daytime highs are expected to be near 30 C Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast prompted city officials to activate Edmonton's extreme weather response, providing bottled water and places to take a break from the sun and heat.

Fifteen fire hydrants throughout the city have also been modified to allow people to fill up water bottles. There are another 24 filling stations at transit and LRT stations.

The city said the extreme weather response will remain in effect until Friday, Sept. 2, but can be extended if needed.

Environment Canada expects things will cool off Thursday, but said the heat will return for the weekend.