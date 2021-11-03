City adds charging stations for electric cars

The City of London wants to make it more attractive for drivers to go green.

Twenty new electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at eight locations throughout London have been unveiled.

The initiative is part of a public private partnership with electric vehicle charging company, Charger Crew Canada.

London’s Director of Climate Change and Environment Jay Stanford, said the initiative is also about making sure EV drivers don’t simply bypass London.

“It’s going to take time and effort for all the right reasons to help Londoners get to EV,” said Stanford. “But to think about those visitors. There’s 55,000 EVs in Ontario right now, and we want them coming to London.”

According to Stanford, personal vehicles contribute to 750,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year, about 30 per cent of emissions locally from vehicles.

Mayor Ed Holder said the time to act is now, “If we don’t make a difference, if we don’t do the kinds of things that are necessary [for] a healthy climate, this world, our city is in trouble.”

According to the city there are 275,000 vehicles registered in London, but only 1,130 are electric.

Jurgen van Dijken, manager of electromobility for Charger Crew, said the soaring price of gas will make electric vehicles a more attractive option for many.

“Driving electric is four times cheaper when you plug in at home, and it’s half the cost to drive electric when you plug in on the road,” explained van Dijken. “So when you plug in at the tourist centre or at the Jalna library... there’s a cost savings just to operate the vehicle. Now maintenance cost is a lot less as well, or almost minimal because you don’t have to change the oil.”

Here are the new charging station locations: