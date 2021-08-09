City administration proposes art policy change to curate more 'portable' art in Edmonton

City administration has put forward a recommendation to see more public art spaces better reflecting Edmonton and the art community’s growing diversity.

For 30 years, the city has had a "per cent for art policy.” This mean one per cent of the budget of all capital projects is dedicated to public art.

In that time, about 300 pieces have been installed in Edmonton, including the Talus Dome at the Quesnell Bridge.

Under a new policy, those pieces would be curated by an advisory group and would no longer need to be near the capital project their funding is tied to.

“The big difference going forward is that we’ll continue to invest about the same amount in art, but it will be portable around the city,” Iveson said.

According to Iveson, changing the policy to include more portable art could lead to more art parks like ÎNÎW River Lot 11 in Queen Elizabeth Park.

“We can make sure that the art is going in a park, a great public space or along a main street where people can interact with it and see it where it enhances the street directly and doesn’t have to be attached to a bridge or an LRT line specifically,” Iveson added.

“The arts community itself has become more diverse and this makes sure the art collection reflects the diversity of our city and the artistic community,”

If approved by council in one week, the policy change will also create a public art reserve rather than draw from project budgets.

