City of Regina to remove all public health measures alongside province

Regina city council voted in favour of lifting all COVID-19 public health measures along with the provincial government.

Council voted eight to two in favour of lifting proof of vaccination or negative test requirements in city facilities along with the province starting on Monday.

Councillors Stadnichuk and Zachidniak were the two votes opposed.

Council voted six to four in favour of lifting the requirement for indoor masking at its facilities, which will come into effect as of March 1.

Councillors Stadnichuk, Zachidniak, Hawkins and Stevens were opposed.

Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk put forward an amendment to the main motion asking for the city to offer exercise classes or programs at the city’s main recreational facilities for residents who are fully vaccinated or can show negative COVID-19 test. However, council voted 5-5 for the amendment meaning it will not carry.

Councillor Dan LeBlanc was not present at the meeting therefore did not vote.

Following the meeting, Mayor Sandra Masters said although about 75 per cent of the calls she received this week were in favour of lifting restrictions, that’s not what the decision came down to.

“I don’t think it’s a vote of popularity to remove something like a proof of vaccination which is tied to a public health order,” she said. “With the removal of a public health order, we need the public to continue to participate in things. I think it was a clear indication that the public was looking for a little bit of a different direction than what we currently had in place.”

She said the city weighed the provincial public health order and advice from local medical health officers when making its decision, adding this way there won’t be a confusing message to the public.

“I think at this particular point in time it works to follow the public health order and wait and see how Omicron ebbs,”Masters said. “COVID-19 is not over.”

PUBLIC OPINION

Thirteen members of the public addressed council to voice their opinions on how the city should proceed. Originally 17 were scheduled to speak, but two did not get in touch with the city clerk in time and two were unavailable during the meeting.

Of the 13 who spoke to council, five were in favour of keeping health measures in place and eight were in favour of dropping them.

“People want the ability to enter city facilities to watch their kids participate in activities without having to prove to anyone that they are not sick. Once there, it would be nice to breathe freely without any face coverings,” resident Mike McCullough said to council.

“The lifting of restrictions does not mean people cannot wear a mask wherever they would like, or stay home to avoid large crowds. It simply gives everyone a choice to do what they feel is best for themselves and their family.”

Another resident said while he would like to see restrictions lift at some point, now is not the right time.

“You’re deciding whether the city can afford to remove some public safety measures,” resident Dan Coggins said. “You can’t afford the cost of being lulled into a false sense of security by this supposedly-kinder, gentler COVID-19. This COVID-19 is still taxing our health care system.”