City advises residents to use outdoor rinks, not storm ponds, for skating

While the frosty weather is expected to remain in Calgary for the next few days, the City of Calgary is reminding residents to stay clear of storm ponds no matter how cold it gets.

The advisory comes ahead of the winter break for students and families who are looking for a fun outdoor activity to enjoy.

While the ice on storm ponds may look secure, officials say "they're just not safe."

"No activities are allowed on storm ponds," said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke in a statement.

"Please take extra caution around these and all bodies of water, including the Glenmore Reservoir, and simply stay off them."

According to the city, there are more than 200 storm water ponds that are marked with signs.

The ponds play an important role to collect runoff, reduce flooding and ensure clean water makes its way back into rivers.

"Factors such as constantly changing water levels that create unstable air gaps along with sediment and contaminants (e.g. fertilizers, vehicle fluids, road salt) that are collected as water travels through the community on their way to the storm pond, can weaken the ice," the city said.

"This makes the ice on storm ponds less predictable than a regular pond."

The city says it offers free and safe skating at several city-owned and community-designated outdoor rinks.

All skaters are encouraged to wear a helmet and inspect the ice's surface for their own safety before heading out.

Families are also asked to only use them once extreme weather conditions have subsided.

A full list of outdoor skating rinks can be found online.