City and health partners launch COVID vaccine awareness campaign

A COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign has been launched to offer residents the most up to date information on the local vaccine rollout.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the City of Windsor, County of Essex, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare have worked together to launch ‘WEVax,’ a website where residents can look for the latest information on available opportunities, eligible ages and how to register for the COVID-19.

“WEVax.ca will provide a one-window approach for local residents to get all their up-to-date information about our region’s vaccination plans and procedures”, says mayor Drew Dilkens. “Online bookings will help speed up the process and make it easier for residents to pick the time that works best for them to get vaccinated. Those who have additional questions about the vaccine, health and safety can also rely on this portal to provide clear, objective information to help everyone make an informed decision.”

As vaccines rollout across the province, information continues to change and has now opened up vaccinations to those 75 and older. With more residents becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, CEO of the WECHU Theresa Marentette says it is important partners work together to offer easy access to information.

“Our health unit continues to work with the City of Windsor and the County of Essex to ensure a successful rollout of COVID vaccines in Windsor and Essex County,” she says. “WEVax highlights this collaborative effort and aims to increase awareness of the vaccines and their effectiveness in preventing severe COVID infection and death.”

The WEVax website will bring people to the health unit’s vaccine webpage where they can quickly determine whether they are eligible for the vaccine, how to register and other frequently asked questions.

“WeVax.ca is an easy-to-remember one-stop-shop that will help ensure Windsor-Essex residents get all the information and support they need to roll up their sleeves and get their shots,” says Essex County warden Gary McNamara. “There are no borders when it comes to COVID-19 and protecting our residents, and this historic mass vaccination campaign is the result of unprecedented collaboration between the city, county and our local municipalities and health care partners.”

Along with WEVax.ca residents can also call 211 or visit the WECHU website for up-to-date public health advice and COVID-19 data.