City announces safety board to improve downtown experience... and perception

The city has announced a new panel of local agencies to direct solutions for both the realities and perceptions of safety in the downtown core.

The Downtown Safety Leadership Table will assemble over the coming months and work with the Calgary Downtown Association, businesses and social agencies such as Inn from the Cold and Alpha House.

"This group has been struck to identify gaps, to remove barriers and to direct immediate action to address safety concerns," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

The panel will look at how to better co-ordinate agencies to respond to evolving issues and get people the help they need at the right time.

"The need is very widespread, and we are seeing sort of concentrations happen, not just on LRT platforms," said Shaundra Bruvall with Alpha House.

Co-chaired by Mark Garner, executive director of the Calgary Downtown Association, the action table will be funded with money left over from the downtown ambassador program.

The group is looking for areas it can take action, what's working and what's not and putting the right agency or group in front of it.

"It's to make sure downtown is safe and inclusive for everybody," Garner said.

"Addressing business needs as well as community needs, and (seeing that) those clients on the street are getting the helps and services."

Heather Morley with Inn from the Cold is also co-chair.

The table will be built up over the next 120 days while coming up with a list of actions.