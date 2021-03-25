City approves 2.34% mill rate increase in Regina budget

Regina city council has approved the 2021 General and Utility Operating Budget.

The new budget includes a 2.34 per cent mill rate increase in 2021 for all programs and services. That’s around a $4.13 increase per month for the municipal portion of property taxes for the average assessed home value of $315,000. Residents should see the increase when notices are sent out in May.

“It was nerve-racking, but in the end I’m pleased with councils effort to see all the issues through in two days as opposed to three,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

POLICE MILL RATE INCREASE

The mill rate increase helps support a 1.39 per cent mill rate increase for the Regina Police Service (RPS). The increase will help fund 11 more staff, eight police positions and three civilian positions. The civilian positions would be two communications jobs and one human resources worker who would replace an officer currently working in HR. That officer will be ultimately moved back to working as a frontline officer.

“I believe that the police are under-resourced due to a lack of allocation of officers over the last eight years, and so we have some catchup to do. We know, and we have experience as a city, that when we stop funding things we get behind,” Master said.

Several high school students presented to council on Thursday. They said the police should not receive an increase, but instead the money should be spent on renewable energy for the city.

A justice professor also presented, saying the money should be spent on housing issues in the city, adding the money shouldn't go to police-led organizations.

Multiple delegations also argued the police could save money by removing their resource officers from schools, and funding should be instead spent on mental health supports.

Police Chief Evan Bray said he agrees more work and collaboration needs to be done with community groups in order to deal with the mental health side of a police call. But said the school resource officers program is overwhelmingly supported by school administration and teachers.

“The majority of the calls that we do go to require a police response. It’s that after continuum of care that I’ve talked about many time that I think we have to find ways to collaborate with community partners and with provincial partners, so that we can prevent that call from happening again,” said Bray

According to Bray, Regina is currently down 60 officers for what is suggested for the city. Bray said while the number of crimes dropped in 2020, the number of calls remained high. He said officers respond to 20 domestic violence calls a day in Regina, along with three to four attempted suicide calls per day.

Bray said he only asked for 11 new staff because he understands the pressures the city is facing due to the pandemic.

“Even despite COVID, there is still a drain on the service that we provide in the community. So this will help us, it bolsters up our frontline, it’s a bit of glimmer of hope for our frontline officers,” said Bray.

The mill rate increase will also cover the dedicated mill rates of 0.45 per cent for Mosaic Stadium and 0.5 per cent for the Recreation Infrastructure Program.

FUNDING FOR OTHER INITIATIVES

City council took two days to deliberate the budget and made a few changes to the original proposal.

Council decided to take $500,000 from the $14 million COVID-19 Recovery Reserve in order to help with harm reduction and social determinant initiatives.

Council has also chosen to remove $200,000 from the Community Investment Reserve and put it towards sports programming for people with disabilities.

UTILITY INCREASE

The new budget also includes the last of three consecutive annual rate increases of 3 per cent, which was approved by council in 2019. It took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It will cost the average homeowner an extra $4.44 per month.

Along with it, council approved an amendment to the lead filter program policy, to allow residents with lead service connections to access the filter program annually.

LIBRARY MILL RATE INCREASE

City council has also approved a 2.9 per cent mill rate increase for the Regina Public Library (RPL). It will result in a $0.50 tax increase for the average homeowner.

Representatives from RPL said the increase would help cover the costs of pay increases for staff and would help increase the number of resources available.

Administration said a bylaw will be drawn up for the change and residents will be informed when it will change.