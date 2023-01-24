iHeartRadio

City approves $2.6 million completion of trail in Waterloo park


A plan for a the Circuit Trail in Waterloo Park.

City council has approved the $2.6 million completion of the circuit trail in Waterloo Park.

The circuit trail approval came at a Monday night meeting.

Much of the work is expected to happen in the western end of the park, connect the central promenade, and provide access to area near Laurel Creek that could only be reached by informal routes.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February and be finished late in 2023.

