The City of Edmonton officially broke ground on its South Soccer Centre expansion project Tuesday.

The $30.1-million expansion will see two new indoor fields and a parking lot added to the existing facility.

The two new fields will include one turf field for soccer and one concrete field for ball hockey, inline hockey, and lacrosse.

Both fields will be available for use year-round.

After the official groundbreaking ceremony, Edmonton Soccer Association CEO Adrian Newman told CTV News Edmonton the project has been a longtime coming.

"I've been working on this project for over four years, so it's very exciting to finally get it to this stage where it's going to be a reality.

"Soccer numbers have stabilized and we don't know how long it's going to take to recover from the pandemic," said Newman, "but the fact that they can practice instead of just play is going to be a big change."

The expansion is being funded jointly by the City of Edmonton, the Edmonton Soccer Association, and the Government of Alberta.

The Edmonton Soccer Association will pay $9.6 million back to the city over the next 20 years, and the province kicked in $500,000 in grant money.

"Sport communities and teams are not just a way to get exercise," Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer said before putting her ceremonial shovel in the ground.

"These are places where we build relationships," she said.

According to the City of Edmonton's Jason Meliefste, the new indoor soccer field will have an upgraded turf system that will give players "a more natural soccer experience along with enhanced safety features."

"The extra turf field will allow for more soccer teams to practice weekly and host games," said Meliefste. "It also provides more opportunities for player growth with more coaching space, referee clinics, and tournaments."

Construction is expected to be finished by fall of next year.