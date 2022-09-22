City breaks ground on $51.4-million redevelopment of 135 affordable housing units in northeast

The City of Calgary broke ground on 135 new affordable housing units in northeast Calgary on Thursday.

The mixed-income affordable housing redevelopment of Rundle Manor, at 4225 26 Ave. N.E., is expected to be complete early in 2024.

All three levels of government are investing $51.4 million to redevelop the old Rundle Manor into a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes that will accommodate individuals and families living on lower incomes, with more than 20 per cent providing barrier-free access.

"One of the most important investments we can make for Calgary's future is in affordable housing," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"Rundle Manor is a critical part of our strategy to build inclusive and resilient communities by providing more readily available affordable homes," she added. "Projects such as this transcend four walls and a roof – they transform lives and give families an opportunity for growth and stability."

The Rundle area was chosen for the project partly because it aligned with key criteria for such projects, including proximity to community amenities like groceries, transit, schools, parks and recreation areas.

"All Calgarians deserve to have a rooftop over their head," said Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot. "With a variety of nearby amenities, the Rundle Manor affordable housing redevelopment site provides residents with a seamless integration into the community.

"It will help keep vulnerable residents off the streets," Chabot added, "while also reducing demand and pressure on emergency services, hospitals and correction facilities."

The city worked with the community of Rundle in September 2019 and July 2020 to help determine the optimal design for the project in the context of the community.

"When the decision was made to close Rundle Manor we looked forward to the day when we would gather here to celebrate the start of construction on its replacement," said Bo Jiang, vice-president asset and maintenance for the Calgary Housing Company.

"We cannot be more excited with how this project has progressed - there will be more homes, they will be built to current standards, they will be sustainable and meet the needs of those seeking housing support.

"I believe these homes will be a fantastic addition that will enhance the community."

Rundle Manor is part of the Calgary Housing Company's transition to a mixed-market rental model. Units will be rented at 10 per cent or more below CMHC market rents for the area.