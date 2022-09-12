City building department straining to keep up with demand for construction permits

“Staff have been pushed to their limits.”

That’s how Chief Building Official Peter Kokkoros addressed councillors on the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) about the strain on city hall’s ability to approve building permits and inspections.

Kokkoros explained that the building department has been challenged to retain and recruit staff during the construction boom.

“When we have filled vacancies, we’ve done so with staff that require a significant amount of training,” he adds.

Most impacts have been related to permits and inspections related to mechanical systems and fire protection.

As of July, a total of 2,535 permits have been issued this year — with a construction value of $854.3 million.

It represents a 19.7 per cent increase in the number of building permits over the same period in 2021.

Coun. Anna Hopkins, who chairs PEC, says ongoing communication with the development and construction industry will be key to finding solutions.

“Working with the industry I think it’s really important. We all want to get these permits out the door, so how we all work together is very important,” she says.

An online permit application system launched during the COVID-19 pandemic is being upgraded after it inadvertently created more administrative work for city staff.

Many online applications are being submitted incorrectly or incomplete. So the second phase of the building permit portal will include a set of questions to ensure the applicant knows which documents are required.

Kokkoros believes the upgrades will reduce some of the burden on his department.

“Staff have been under a lot of strain, and we are hoping with these changes we will see some improvement,” he says. “I can say there is light at the end of the tunnel.”