City bus service reduced in Timmins as exhausted drivers need time off

Beginning Monday, city transit service in Timmins is being pared back for the summer, as bus drivers exhausted during the pandemic get some time off.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said it is still experiencing a shortage of drivers, something that began during COVID-19.

"In an effort to reduce driver fatigue and stress, city council has approved a temporary frequency reduction effective Monday," the release said.

"The revised schedule will be in place over the summer months from June through August and will reduce frequency times of some routes from service every 30 minutes to every 45 minutes."

Ken Krcel, the director of public works, said many drivers had their summer vacation cancelled last year because there weren't enough drivers.

“Our drivers need time to rest and recharge," Krcel is quoted as saying in the release.

"The immediate benefit is a reduction in lost time and employee turnover. This small change will prevent a greater loss of service that could happen if drivers end up burned out and calling in sick.”

Reducing the frequency of service will reduce the total number of driving hours each day, allowing for time off without having to cancel routes altogether.

The timing is also ideal since past data shows a decline in ridership during the summer months.

“We need to give drivers their requested time off as per their collective agreement,” Krcel said.

“We are doing that with as little impact to transit riders as possible while providing adequate public transportation in the summer.”

The revised schedule will be posted online by Thursday morning. For more information on Timmins Transit schedule and updated routes, including those affected by Connecting Link construction, click here.