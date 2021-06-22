City celebrates grand reopening of Maple Leaf Pool
The City of Regina is celebrating the grand reopening of Maple Leaf Pool after it underwent extensive upgrades and renovations.
Construction on the $5.3 million renovation project began in March 2020. The city said the pool, which reopened to the public on June 14, is designed in a way that makes accessibility a priority.
The upgraded pool includes a zero-depth entry and braille on all signage. There are lifts and a fully-accessible change room. The city said the L-shape of the pool helps keep swimmers of different abilities separated for a safer experience.
According to the city, sustainability was also a consideration in the pool’s redesign. There are solar panels that the city said will generate enough electricity to cover half of the facility’s needs and a new water filtration system reduces water consumption by 90 per cent.
New programming will start at Maple Leaf Pool on July 4.