City Centre Inn and Suites owner charged with sexual assault again

The owner of a Saskatoon motel shuttered over health and safety issues will be heading to trial later this year to face new charges of sexual assault.

In early 2019, John Pontes was sentenced to 90 days probation for sexual assault and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

He was found guilty in November 2018 in connection to a 2017 incident involving a woman who was a tenant at his motel.

Now Pontes is set to go to trial this fall after Saskatoon police laid new charges in November 2020.

Pontes was charged with sexual assault, assault and breaching his probation.

The tentative start date for Pontes' planned jury trial is Oct. 31.

City Centre Inn and Suites, formally known as the Northwoods Inn and Suites, was shut down by Saskatoon Fire Department in June 2020.

The motel remains closed.