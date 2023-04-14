City challenges students to explore Minecraft version of downtown Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is asking students to explore a Minecraft version of the downtown area and offer up ideas for a more sustainable and inclusive neighbourhood.

Level Up: Winnipeg is a special project created in partnership between the city and all six of Winnipeg's school divisions. The province's French school division and private school Balmoral Hall are participating as well.

Students can explore a custom version of downtown Winnipeg created in Minecraft and visit block versions of recognizable landmarks, such as Old Market Square and Circle of Life Thunderbird House. Players will learn about the city’s history and future with the help of local tour guides, including Mayor Scott Gillingham.

"This is unbelievable. I mean, I can't believe that I'm a character in a video game. That's really, really, cool," said Gillingham at Thursday's announcement.

The game will also feature other known Winnipeg figures that will act as guides, including Ace Burpee, and the Golden Boy.

Students from all grade levels are encouraged to play the game until May 26, 2023. The world is available on Minecraft: Education Edition, which can be downloaded on most devices.

Students will also be asked to build something in the Minecraft Winnipeg world and upload a short video explaining their projects. School divisions will then submit select videos to the city for consideration.

"You're the future leaders of Winnipeg, and so I look forward to seeing your ideas," Gillingham said.

More information can be found on the city's website.