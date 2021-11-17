City chooses Spanish firm to supply cars for the Green Line

The city's new Green Line will be on the leading edge of transportation technology when it opens for service in about five years and that includes the cars Calgarians will ride in.

City officials announced they've granted a contract to Spain's Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) to supply it's new fleet of 28 low-floor light rail vehicles (LRVs) that will be used exclusively on the Green Line.

The model, which is already in use across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, is quickly becoming the standard for transit systems in North America.

The low-floor LRVs "improve accessibility, reduce station footprint and enhance safety for pedestrians and vehicles."

Officials say awarding the contract is the next step in delivering the new service to Calgarians.

"CAF's proposal met all of The City's technical and commercial requirements and their Urbos 100 LRVs offer proven modern low-floor technology adding excellent value for Calgarians," said Darshpreet Bhatti, Green Line CEO, in a statement.

"CAF is an industry leader and this new fleet will provide Calgary with a world class transit option."

The agreement will also provide the opportunity for the City to purchase additional vehicles, as well as tools and operational support to maintain its new fleet.

CAF's general chief sales officer Jesús Esnaola Altuna says the company is grateful that the City chose them for the project.

"We are extremely committed and enthusiastic about this project and would like to draw attention to the transparency of the bidding process as well as the professionalism shown by Calgary’s project team," he said in a release.

It's the first project CAF will complete in Canada.

The Green Line is the largest infrastructure project in the city's history, costing approximately $5.5 billion with funding commitments from the federal government, provincial government and the City of Calgary.

The system expected to be complete in either 2025 or 2026.