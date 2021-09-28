City choosing new firm for 'independent' LRT safety review

The firm chosen to conduct an independent safety review of the city’s LRT system won’t conduct the review after all in light of questions about its independence.

The city announced Friday that the firm STV Inc. would be hired to conduct an “independent” third-party review of the LRT system, which is shut down after two derailments in six weeks.

But STV provided consulting services during LRT construction, leading critics to suggest their review would not be truly independent.

On Tuesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos said STV would no longer be retained as the independent safety expert.

“While the objectivity and expertise of STV is not in question in any way, I also recognize that public trust related to all aspects of the Confederation Line 1 is low right now,” he said in a memo.

“I do not want any perception challenges to get in the way of residents’ confidence in the findings and verification of the independent reviewer.”

The two-year-old, $2.1-billion-dollar Confederation Line has been out of service since a Sept. 19 derailment near Tremblay Station. No one was injured, but the train, track and rail infrastructure were damaged. It was the second derailment on the line in six weeks.

Kanellakos said his memo that STV was not involved in the Confederation Line design and hasn’t provided service to Rideau Transit Group or its subcontractors.

“That said, I believe the confidence and integrity of the safety of our Light Rail Transit system is paramount and that enhancing public trust in that system is and must be as much of a priority for considerations of confidence and integrity as LRT operations,” he said.

The city must now find a new independent firm to conduct the safety review. Kanellakos said that work is underway.

One challenge, he noted, is that there are only so many engineering firms with relevant expertise out there, and many of them were involved in planning and building the project.

“There are very few firms with the necessary expertise that have not been engaged in some aspect of the City’s LRT project,” he said. “However, best efforts will be made to find a firm that meets the spirit of the Transit Commission's direction to staff."

The Transit Commission motion, passed last Monday, directed the city to hire an inepdnent expert to confirm the safety of the plan to return the LRT to service.

City officials say the LRT will not return to service until the independent safety review is finished.

Memo - Replacement of Independent Safety Expert for O-Train Confederation Line 1 by CTV Ottawa on Scribd