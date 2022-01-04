City closing indoor recreation facilities amid Omicron surge

The City of Ottawa says it is closing indoor recreation and cultural facilities following the province's announcement Monday of additional restrictions to combat the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

City-run recreation complexes, community centres, arenas, swimming pools, theatres, galleries and museums will close Wednesday for at least 21 days, the city says.

"The temporary closures will not impact the operations for respite centres, vaccination clinics, COVID-19 assessment centres, and municipal childcare centres. Swims for persons with disabilities with a medical note requiring water therapy will be scheduled at the Nepean Sportsplex and Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex," the city said in a public service announcement.

Outdoor refrigerated rinks such as the Rink of Dreams at City Hall will continue with their capacity limit based on the number of individuals who can maintain a physical distancing of two-metres.

Other outdoor community rinks and high traffic areas at sledding hills and trails will continue with capacity restrictions of 25 persons. Smaller puddle rinks will have their capacity limit further reduced to allow proper physical distancing of two metres. The Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at Terry Fox Athletic Facility will operate with restrictions.

"Bylaw and regulatory services remain committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19, to ensure the health and safety of our community by upholding provincial orders," said emergency and protective services general manager Kim Ayotte in a press conference Tuesday. "Residents are encouraged to call 311 when they believe public health is at risk. Let's stay focused on protecting everyone's safety."

Services being maintained despite surge in cases

Ayotte says Ottawa's key services continue to be well-staffed and maintained, despite the Omicron variant causing more infection, and despite provincial isolation guidelines keeping people home.

"Our services are still very active and we haven't dropped in our level of service," Ayotte said. "We're filling the spots with overtime and some people have cancelled vacations. When you consider all of those types of mitigation factors, you can see we can still provide service; however, Omicron is spreading very quickly, so we keep our fingers crossed and we ask those who are sick to stay home and hopefully those additional physical distancing measures, et cetera, will help as well."

Mayor Jim Watson says staff from cultural and recreational facilities that will be closed this month will be redeployed to help with vaccination clinics and testing sites.

Last week, the city of Toronto said it had redeployed hundreds of staff to maintain essential city services.