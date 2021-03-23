The City of Ottawa says the northbound Moodie Drive on-ramp to Highway 417 westbound will be closing for more than eight months.

The on-ramp will shut down on April 1 and remain closed until December, the city said in a news release. The closure is to facilitate work on the Stage 2 LRT expansion to the west end. Cycling and pedestrian routes will remain open.

The following detour will be in effect during the closure:

From Moodie Drive north of Highway 417, turn left on Carling Avenue, turn left on March Road, and enter Highway 417 at March Road on-ramp.

The Stage 2 extension to the west end will run in a trench on the north side of the highway, travelling underneath Pinecrest and Moodie. It is expected to be complete in 2025.