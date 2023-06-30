City committee moves ahead plan for additional security at Millennium Library

Increased security measures at Millennium Library took another step forward as councillors voted to move ahead with the plan.

A report before the community services committee had recommended the city implement security improvements for the rest of 2023, which would include keeping the metal detectors at the library.

Those improvements would have a price tag of $1 million.

It also recommended providing staff to reopen the Community Connection space, which would have an estimated cost of $300,000.

Gord Delbridge, the president of CUPE Local 500, the union the represents library workers in Winnipeg, said they have a responsibility to protect workers at all libraries, including Millennium, and measures must be in place to do so.

"It's unfortunate that we are in this situation that we have got to have police and security at a library," said Delbridge. "We want to make sure that in every way possible it is accessible for everyone. But we also have a responsibility, a legal responsibility, to ensure that staff are responsible there."

He added it is important to take the proper steps to ensure the workers finish their work days safely.

The report also proposed the committee come up with recommendations to redesign the lobby of the library.

Those against the metal detectors feel the city should be more focused on the lobby redesign as it would help improve sightlines and the flow of people coming in and out of the building.

"There is no evidence that metal detectors are effective and there is lots of evidence that shows they are discriminatory and create spaces of discretionary surveillance that is racist, classist, and queer and transphobic," said Joe Curnow, who is with Millennium for All.

However, the members of Millennium for All said they are for the proposed plan in the report that would see 10 community safety hosts be at the library and also the reopening of the Community Connection Space.

Coun. John Orlikow made two amendments to the report, first having the city ask the province to provide two community crisis workers to help with operations at the Community Connection space.

The second amendment was the Winnipeg Public Library provide quarterly data for attendance, incidents by type, number of referrals to other agencies and the number of interventions and their outcomes.

City council will vote on the report on July 13.

- with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen