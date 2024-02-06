City committee recommends nearly $2-million incentives for EV parts plant
A city committee is recommending council approve nearly $1.9--million dollars in incentives to a Korean company set to build an electric vehicle parts plant in Windsor.
The company is Bobaek America , which is building a $35-million facility and is expected to employ about 140 people, and would supply Windsor’s Next Star EV battery plant.
Coun. Keran McKenzie said these programs have helped Windsor through tough times, but says a city review may be in order to ensure council is incentivizing in areas most in need.
“Something’s working, let’s allow it to continue to work, but continue our own analysis of the different strategies that we can employ to create even greater prosperity across the entire region,” said Ward 9 Counc, Kieran McKenzie.
The committee is recommending council approve the business development grant, which could rebate the company up to 100 per cent of its municipal property tax increase created by the investment.
