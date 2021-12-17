City committee set to receive updates on Ottawa's light rail transit projects

Stage 1 and Stage 2 of Ottawa's multi-billion dollar light rail transit system will be the focus of the final city of Ottawa committee meeting before the holidays.

The finance and economic development committee will receive an in-camera legal briefing on the Confederation Line, along with an update on construction on Stage 2.

Stage 1 of Ottawa's light rail transit system opened in September 2019, with trains running from Blair Road to Tunney's Pasture. Stage 2 will see the Confederation Line extended to Trim Road in the east and Algonquin College and Moodie Drive in the west end. As part of Stage 2, the Trillium Line will run from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.

STAGE ONE LEGAL UPDATE

Councillors will receive an in-camera update on legal issues with the light rail transit system two days after the city of Ottawa announced it has asked the court to confirm Rideau Transit Group is in default of its 30-year maintenance contract.

In September, the city issued a notice of default following two derailments in six weeks.

"The September Notice of Events of Default was issued because of RTG's defaults of its obligations under the Project Agreement (PA). In particular, RTG failed to meet the basic performance and service level metrics set out in the PA, including incurring Failure Points above the thresholds for Default set out in the PA," said a memo from Michael Morgan, Director of the Rail Construction Program.

"The September Notice of Events of Default represents a strong contractual step by the City in response to RTG’s failure to provide reliable service to the residents of Ottawa."

Morgan says no resolution of the defaults was reached, and the city asked the court to confirm the validity of the RTG defaults.

O-Train service resumed on Nov. 12, 54 days after the derailment of an LRT car at Tremblay Station. On Aug. 8, an O-Train car derailed near Tunney's Pasture Station.

Ottawa also issued a notice of default in March 2020 after myriad problems with the system in its first six months of service.

STAGE 2 LRT UPDATE

The committee will also receive a quarterly update on Stage 2 of the light rail transit project.

In February, the city said it was reviewing possible delays in construction of the north-south LRT extension from Bayview to Riverside South.

The north-south extension is set to be completed by 2022.

On Thursday, councillors were told the city would conduct a "peer review" on the Trillium Line project by an "experienced" rail construction firm or rail agency.

The review of the project will look at infrastructure design and construction, commissioning and training strategy, and organizational readiness, "to assess further opportunities for improvement."

Morgan told council the review will take three to four months to complete, "and will be completed with sufficient time to influence the final outcomes on the project."

The Rail Construction Program office monitors and oversees work on the Stage 2 extension to ensure it's following the contract agreements with the city. Morgan says TransitNEXT will be required to develop and implement an Integrated Management System to oversee the system and management oversight processes, and "a system engineering and safety assurance process" to certify all elements of the line are safe prior to the start of operations.

Coun. Carol Anne Meehan introduced a motion calling for the peer review of the projects.