City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses

A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.

Earlier this month city council voted to continue requiring mask use at city facilities and on buses even after the current public health order expires at the end of the month.

Even though masks are mandatory under the health order, drivers have not been enforcing mask use, only offering free masks and documenting incidents where passengers refuse to mask up.

At a meeting Tuesday morning, the city's governance and priorities committee approved a report that recommends drivers continue the practice rather than asking drivers to take on a greater enforcement role.

Reported mask compliance on Saskatoon Transit has been 99 per cent when masks have been mandatory, according to the report.

Bus Riders of Saskatoon provided feedback on the issue noting the potential for conflict on buses should masking be enforced. They also noted their membership has no reports of aggressive confrontations among passengers to date, according to the report.

Masks will also continue to be required at indoor city-operated facilities and services including City Hall, leisure centres, indoor arenas, golf course buildings, indoor spaces at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo and the downtown Saskatoon Transit Customer Service Centre.

Other options presented to the committee included having security personnel on all operating buses during all hours of operation, rotating enforcement on high-issue routes and having enforcement at Transit terminals.

Free masks will continue to be available to Transit customers.