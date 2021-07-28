City committee supports concept of 'transit hub' for London

A city committee has given support to Mayor Ed Holder’s plans to pursue a regional transit hub in downtown London.

The hub, at a yet-to-be-determined location, would conceptually connect rail, regional buses and London’s rapid transit system.

Councillors endorsed asking staff to look at the plan, and to permit the mayor to seek support for the idea from the Southwestern Ontario Transportation Task Force.

That group includes 10 regional mayors and five leaders of Indigenous communities surrounding London.

It's likely to get a thumbs up. Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan says he's already been contacted by rural councillors who support this concept.

Councillor Phil Squire, who chairs the London Transit Commission board, says the LTC is ‘all in’ to discuss a transit hub.

But two other councillors question if calling it a 'downtown hub' leaves other areas of the city out of the running.

"I hope that if there are other areas of the city that would be a better hub, that they would not be excluded," says Councillor Anna Hopkins.

Councillor Shawn Lewis adds, “We are in the process of developing the Wellington Gateway rapid transit line, that is proposed to include a park and ride at the end of the route. And that may be a good fit for some of this in the future, so I just echo those concerns, that let’s not limit it to the downtown.”

Regardless of location, connecting trains, regional buses and rapid transit all in one location drew praise from potential users.

“It would help ease the transportation difficulties that we have here,” said Maurice James while waiting for a London transit bus.

“It would be nice because it would be very convenient,” added Mart Bunquin.

Holder says the opportunity to create a transportation hub has recently presented itself.

On July 20, the federal government committed to explore ways to improve rail service in London and southwestern Ontario.

And Megabus recently partnered with Badder Bus Lines to offer twice-daily service to Toronto from Highbury Avenue and Highway 401.

Meanwhile rapid transit routes will eventually connect on a King Street-Queens Avenue loop.