City committee votes down feasibility study for Regina Red Sox project

The City of Regina's executive committee has voted against a letter of intent that would see the city explore a feasibility study for a new baseball stadium for the Regina Red Sox.

The letter of intent would not have created "any binding obligations" for the city, but would have come with a price tag of up to $100,000 for the city's portion of the exploratory work, according to Wednesday's meeting agenda.

The concept plan at the centre of the would-be partnership from Living Sky Sports and Entertainment and the Red Sox is a 3,500 seat stadium for the Western Canadian Baseball League team in the vacant rail yards on Dewdney Avenue.

Administration had recommended the report be approved in order to bring the results forward to council at a later date with more in-depth look at the stadium project and its impacts to the city.

Councillor Bob Hawkins motioned for committee not to move forward on the study.

"First of all, I don't need a feasibility study to tell me that if the organization can't raise $100,000 to build this baseball stadium, how on earth are they going to talk about and finance a $20-$25 million stadium? It's just a little bit of common sense," Hawkins said at the meeting, calling the proposal premature. "If these people are serious about this, they'll go out and do the feasibility work and then bring back something we can work with."

The executive committee voted 7-3 to deny the letter. Here's how councillors voted: