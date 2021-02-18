Ottawa city councillors have voted to rename a Sandy Hill park after celebrated Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook.

The community and protective services committee approved a recommendation to rename the park at 240 Somerset Street East the "Annie Pootoogook Park."

Pootoogook was an award-winning artist who lived in Ottawa. She died in 2016 at the age of 47 when she fell into the Rideau River. Ottawa police investigated her death, but it was ruled non-suspicious.

Stephanie Plante submitted an application to the city to commemorate Pootoogook by renaming the park after her.

Plante says she met with Veldon Coburn, the adoptive father of Pootoogook's eight-year-old daughter, and reached out to Pootoogook's brother in Nunavut to discuss the idea.

"Women matter, the arts matter, and most importantly Inuit people matter," Plante told the committee.

"As of today, it's quite possible an entirely new generation will write Annie Pootoogook Park on birthday party invitations, t-ball sign ups, dog park meet ups, soccer registration forms, summer camp locations."

Alexandra Badzak, director of the Ottawa Art Gallery, told the community and protective services committee the arts community supports honouring Pootoogook.

"Those of us in the arts in Ottawa, across Canada and internationally know of the importance of Annie Pootoogook's work," said Badzak. "Who's pen and pencil crayon drawings drew upon the legacy of her famous artistic family."

The head of the National Gallery of Canada said Pootoogook's artistic legacy is remembered across Canada.

"There's absolutely no question that Annie Pootoogook is deserving of having Sandy Hill Park named in her honour," Sasha Suda told the committee Thursday morning.

"She was an unbelievably bright light. Despite the briefness of her career, she leaves an incredibly strong legacy through her art work and in the ways that she changed the art world."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury told the committee plans are in the works to set up an exhibit space in the Sandy Hill Community Centre to highlight Pootoogook's work. The city is also working to set up programming for Inuit and artists in the park.

Council will vote on the proposal next week.