The city is considering using the Edmonton Expo Centre as a possible vaccination site.

The city says the building proved effective earlier in the pandemic when it was used for testing.

The large space makes it easy to bring multiple people through quickly for mass vaccination.

“It's really ideally suited to bringing a lot of people through well maintaining distancing, and it's also in addition to having lots of parking on transit for folks who who don't have access to a vehicle,” said Mayor Don Iveson.

“Our message is, you know, we stand by to assist however we can.”

The decision to use the site will be up to the province when they finalize details of the vaccine roll out.