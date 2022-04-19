City considering what to do with old Sudbury Arena once new rink is built

Assuming long-delayed plans to build a new community arena on Kingsway Boulevard succeed, Greater Sudbury is starting to plan what will happen to the old barn on Elgin Street.

A report headed to city council April 26 recommends a process for deciding exactly what to do with the 70-year-old rink. It would begin in June.

Early ideas include:

-- A fully public project such as community housing, or a new municipal facility;

-- A public/private partnership such as a combination of community housing and private residential or commercial space; and,

- A fully private project with the property sold for a specific, private-sector-driven project that benefits the community.

Under the staff proposal, however, a process would be put in place to get ideas from a broad range of groups.

"Given the size and prominence of the site and the expected public interest in the outcome, staff recommend a multi-phased process that will ensure that all options are considered and that the community has an adequate opportunity to participate," the report said.

The report proposes consulting with other cities to see what they have done in similar circumstances, as well as creating a document that has all the technical details of the arena.

It would also ensure that whatever direction they take compliments plans for Junction East, the new library and art gallery being built downtown.

"In the second phase, an extended opportunity for public input into the future of the site will be provided," the report said.

"Downtown and other community stakeholders will be approached directly and requested to provide a response to the information and the questions. This phase would run from mid-July to late September."

Ideas and input received through the process would be boiled down into the top three to five options, which would be presented to council in early 2023.

Read the full report here.