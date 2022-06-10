City considers $9.7 M in tax breaks for Downtown Bay redevelopment

The City of Winnipeg could be offering up around $9.7 million in tax breaks for the redevelopment of the former Hudson's Bay Company building downtown.

The historic landmark building was transferred from Hudson's Bay Company to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) in April to be redeveloped.

"The transfer of the HBC building to SCO marks a significant act of economic and social reconciliation with Indigenous people and a major revitalization project for Winnipeg’s downtown," a new report to the city's Executive Policy Committee reads.

The report recommends the city approve up to $9.7 million in property tax rebates for the SCO over 25 years - about $387,000 each year.

The tax break would go towards the $135 million redevelopment of the iconic building. Plans include creating 300 housing units inside, along with 100 child-care spaces, a green space on the roof, a health and healing centre, a First Nations museum and art gallery, restaurants and even space for businesses.

The report also recommends the city reimburse the SCO for up to $350,000 for the estimated cost of permit and planning fees on the project.

The city said the redevelopment is expected to get underway in the fall of 2022, with the first residents moving in around the fall of 2025.