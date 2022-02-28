City considers new mask mandate for Calgary Transit

A gap in the provincial plan to lift the mask mandate may require Calgary city council to vote on a transit specific bylaw.

The province is lifting its mask mandate March 1 and the City of Calgary mask bylaw will expire at the same time.

But the province is keeping its requirement for masking in high risk facilities, including buildings operated by AHS, long-term care facilities — and public transit.

The manager of Calgary Transit says that poses an enforcement problem for the city.

“We did not receive any signals, or information from the province that transit would be treated differently under the changes to the provincial health orders," said Doug Morgan.

"On Saturday, we were alerted that transit users would still be required to wear a mask."

Morgan told Calgary city council transit is still waiting to see if the province will make provisions for local bylaw officers to enforce the regulation, but said that was unlikely.

"In the past, this not has not been the case," said Morgan.

“Once the city's Mask Bylaw is repealed, only the Calgary police service will be able to enforce masks on transit. We will follow up with the province if the order does not provide for enforcement by peace officers."

Morgan told council if the province does not make provisions for local bylaw officers or transit police to enforce mask rules, his department will introduce a new bylaw at the March 8 meeting of council.