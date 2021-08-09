City could help pay to replace lead pipes where Saskatoon homeowners previously opted out of work

In an effort to eradicate lead pipes, a city committee is recommending that the City of Saskatoon should help foot the bill for homeowners looking to replace private-side lead service lines in areas where the city-side pipes have already been removed..

More than a decade ago when the city was replacing lead service lines in some areas, around 350 property owners declined to replace their portions from the property line to the house.

There is currently no program in place to upgrade these outlier properties, many of which have changed hands over the years, according to the city.

During a meeting on Monday, the city's utilities committee supported a plan to offer homeowners in those areas an option that is in line with what is now provided in neighbourhoods where lead service line replacement is happening.

Since 2010, homeowners have not been able to opt out of the work..

Under the proposal, homeowners would have to pay up to $3,520 before the city covers any extra costs.

“(We) wanted to have a bit more of an equitable approach and a consistent approach to bring everybody up to the same goal of replacing our lead service lines by 2026,” said Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher, who chairs the city's utilities committee.

The recommendation would see the city help out on average $480 to $2,480 towards the replacement of the water pipes.

Michele Acton has lived in the Nutana neighbourhood since 1996 and says she is excited to see these old, lead pipes finally be ripped up.

“It’s a very good thing they are getting to it, yeah. These houses around here are all so old and the infrastructure is so old,” Acton said.

Acton and her family have been cognizant of the potential health risks associated with lead ingestion.

“We always showered before going to work, and we would shower upstairs. By the time you were coming downstairs to make coffee and use the water, you would have already run it through the system and stuff. so it wasn't an issue,” Acton said.

“Now we’re at home we actually have to run the water a little bit before we start coffee in the morning or whatever.”

The plan still needs City Council approval. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 30.