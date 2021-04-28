City council approves draft bylaw banning conversion therapy in Regina

Regina City Council has approved a draft bylaw banning conversion therapy in the city.

The bylaw will be presented on July 14. At that time council will have the ability to debate the bylaw and make any amendments. Mayor Sandra Masters said council members now have time to consult with organizations about what the bylaw could mean.

“Just ensuring that their concerns are heard, and if there is a slight language tweak that that could be allowed for when it comes back,” Masters said.

The bylaw will be similar to the one made in Saskatoon, banning the business activity of conversion therapy in the city. Mayor Sandra Masters said members of the LGBT2QS+ were asking for council to make a decision.

“It shouldn’t be up to the marginalized to have a voice. It should be the voice of leadership that does that,” Masters said.

Masters will also write a letter on behalf of the city to the federal government in support of banning conversion therapy in Canada, but not directly supporting Bill C-6, which would criminalize aspects of conversion therapy. Council felt the points raised by many delegates about the wording within the federal bill was enough to not support the bill, but instead write a letter against conversion therapy.

Council heard from over 30 delegates on Wednesday. Delegations included church leaders, LGBT2QS+ groups, social workers, lawyers and more. Council only managed to hear from three delegations in the first hour of the meeting. Arguments were been made both in support of Bill C-6 and against it.

Reverend Joy Cowan with the Heritage United Church said she identifies as a member of the LGBT2QS+ community and said conversion therapy is not an act of love.

She believes conversion therapy needs to be banned in Regina and banning would be a form of suicide prevention.

Cowan added even if the bill is passed by the federal government, anyone wanting to seek counselling would be allowed to because she would be affirming their sexual identity, and not trying to change it.

Kent Peterson with Queen City For All said conversion therapy currently happens in Regina. Peterson also wants council to go a step further than supporting the federal bill and include a local bylaw to ban conversion therapy in all its forms.

That sentiment was supported by Reverend Laura Sundberg with St. James United Church.

Sundberg said parents’ rights are not all encompassing, they have the right to raise a child, but not to abuse the child with conversion therapy. Sundberg also argued the bill will not prohibit spiritual counselling as long as it's not judgemental.

She said a city bylaw would deliver clear guidelines about what is not an acceptable practice.

Lawyer Barton Soroka – who said he wasn’t being paid to present – said a lot of catastrophic ideas have been shared in relation to the bill and that some delegates have misinterpreted the bill.

Soroka said the Bill C-6 would allow for individuals who consent to conversion therapy to seek and receive conversion therapy.

Wayne Bernakevitch, a lawyer representing a group of counsellors in Regina who he refused to name, said the legality of conversion therapy should be left up to the federal government.

He said his clients want to make sure the city doesn't keep parents from being involved with seeking conversion therapy for their children as he believes youth are too immature to determine what is best for them.

Pastor Robert Reimer with Living Springs Church said he teaches people to love, honour and respect everyone, but worries the bill in its current form will divide the community.

“I was also touched by members within the faith community and some of their concerns as it relates to being limited in terms of their ability to counsel. I’m completely comforted by the fact with what I heard tonight that that freedom will not be limited,” Masters said.

Jeremy Williamson spoke on behalf of intersex people like himself, and said his parents had to seek professional opinions on what sex he is. He said intersex treatments are based on the sex he's determined to be, and he could die if he receives treatment for a female with intersex conditions.

Council Shanon Zachidniak said the bill is speaking about therapy, not medical practitioners. She said Williamson would still be able to receive medical help.

Mayor Sandra Masters said the ban on conversion therapy would be for all ages, and children would be at the top of the list to be protected.