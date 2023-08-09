City council contemplates a Rainbow Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie

The life of a pet may be fleeting – but most owners agree that they bring considerable joy in their time on earth.

When a pet’s time is up, family members can be met with profound sadness.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is looking to dedicate a space to those grieving the loss of a pet, called a ‘Rainbow Bridge.’

It was brought forth by Ward 3 Councillor Angela Caputo.

She said her brother's long-time dog recently passed, reminding them of a classic poem called ‘Rainbow Bridge.’

"Essentially what it says is that your pet will wait for you at the beginning of the rainbow bridge,” said Caputo.

“And when you finally cross and make your journey, they will find you and you can cross together."

The councillor’s idea is to have a bridge along the hub trail, near Fort Creek, as the location for the project was because of its popularity for dog walkers, herself included.

"You carry that loss with you for so long. Imagine being able to go by and remember the fond times and the fond memories," said Caputo.

Included at the Rainbow Bridge will be a plaque with the full poem and an apparatus that pet owners can attach the collars of their since-passed pets to.

Caputo said she sees it as a similar concept to Love Lock Bridges around the world.

Debbie MacDonald, a local resident, said she regularly walks her two dogs (Will &Grace) on the trail and believes it is a great idea.

"I've had pets that have passed,” she said.

“We've always come up here for our hikes. It’d be awesome to come out and remember my pets who have passed."

Her friend Audrey Speers, along with pets Jack and Jill, joined her for this walk Wednesday.

Speers said she agrees that somewhere to honour pets is needed and she would visit when the time comes with her two dogs.

"We have graveyards to go to with humans, so if we had somewhere to go to remember our pets too, that would be nice," said Speers.

Grief among pet owners is seen frequently said Lisa Vettoretti, the manager of a local animal hospital.

Vettoretti said she is a believer that the community would appreciate a Rainbow Bridge.

"A space for pet owners to be able to have some closure or make some kind of remembrance for their pet, it can be really helpful to pet owners that are struggling with that grief," she said.

City staff are working on the details of the project, including which of the bridges on the trail will be chosen.

Caputo told CTV News a price tag has yet to be determined – but she does not believe it will be much.

She said she hopes the Rainbow Bridge could be complete as soon as the Spring of 2024.