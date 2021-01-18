City council has voted unanimously in favour of endorsing the deployment of naloxone for all first responders, including Windsor Fire and Rescue and police.

This development on the heels of a report presented to council today, requested by Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie back in 2018.

McKenzie believes the report lays out and justified the use of naloxone by all first responders.

Naloxone is used to counter the effects of opioid overdoses.

The motion does not direct the police to carry naloxone but endorses the idea of it.

It does direct Windsor Fire to carry it.

MacKenzie says naloxone is part of the tool kit and he doesn’t understand why it’s taking Windsor so long to get on board.

The report also states that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit supports the use of naloxone by first responders and will provide the kits free of charge.

Administration estimates it would cost about $2,000 for Windsor Fire to be trained and equipped with potentially life-saving drug.