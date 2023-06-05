City council expected to approve 44 affordable supportive housing units in London, Ont.

Indwell, a Hamilton-based charity that helps support adults in need of affordable housing, is partnering with the city of London, Ont. to offer 44 affordable units by October of this year.

Last week the Strategic Priority Policy Committee reviewed a plan from city staff to bring affordable housing to 403 Thompson Rd in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood.

“It gives us an opportunity to help bring some of London’s most vulnerable off the street to a place where they can stabilize and succeed,” said Matt Feldberg, director of Municipal Housing Development with the city.

“Through our health and homelessness summit work and the community response, we committed to bring 100 supportive housing units to market. These represent the first 44 of those units,” he added.

It will cost about $1.7 million to run the facility, some of which will be covered by the province and the city until subsidies from the Ministry of Health come in to support annual operating costs.

Julie Ryan, community engagement coordinator for Indwell, said it will cost about $800 to rent a studio unit in the four-story building on Thompson Road, compared to $1,600 a month, which is about the average rent for a one bedroom in London.

“What will be offered at the building are supports,” said Ryan. “What we mean by that is nursing support, addictions support, psychosocial support, and a daily meal,”

Known for developing affordable and supportive housing, Ryan said Indwell will also offer housing stability supports and food security skills such as budgeting to tenants.

The building will also include laundry facilities, a common room, and indoor bike parking.

“The idea really is to create a community where people can thrive, where people can expand on their own strength and find help, wellness, and belonging,” she said.

If the plan is approved by city council on Tuesday, residents could move in by this fall.

Indwell is a non-profit organization that builds affordable housing units, often by renovating spaces to make one-bedroom apartments or studios.

Many people who live in a residence at Indwell have experienced homelessness and need further support that the organization offers.

The charity currently runs two affordable housing programs, Woodfield Gate and the new Embassy Commons, both on Dundas Street.