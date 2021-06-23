City council set to discuss recreation, disaster relief, downtown washrooms

Regina city council will look at the possibility of approving upgrades for some recreational facilities during its meeting Wednesday.

Council is set to discuss a donation of $140,000 for the construction of a basketball court, winter water service, trees and site furnishings in Varsity Park. The money would be provided by the Arcola East Community Association (AECA), in partnership with the Hawrylak School Community Council (HSCC) and East Zone Board (EZB). Administration recommends council approve the donation.

Elizabeth Lockert, a resident of Varsity Park, is planning to present as a delegate at the meeting. She collected a petition with signatures opposing the construction of a new basketball court. Lockert fears the upgrade will add noise to the area. She lives on Philip Road and claims the nearby park already causes too much noise.

“I live by the playground and can hear the loud music from there ghetto blaster as they play basketball and I am located half a block away from where they are playing. Residents I talked to from the neighbourhood on Philip Road report these teens play basketball in the early morning 1-2 a.m. past midnight,” Lockert wrote in her submission to council.

According to the city, 83 per cent of 288 respondents it polled indicated that they would use the park more often if the planned upgrades occurred.

PROVINCIAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM DESIGNATION REQUEST

City administration recommends city council apply to be designated an eligible assistance area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program through the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

The suggestion comes after the heavy rainfall in Regina on June 11, which the city estimates the will cost the average individual over the threshold of $5,000, or over $25,000, for collective/community submissions.

If the city applies and is approved, it would have access to federal funds to assist with damage due to natural disasters where insurance remedies are unavailable.

AIRPORT EXEMPTION AMENDMENT

The Regina Airport Authority is asking the city for an extension to the original tax exemption agreement.

The recommendation from administration is to amend the five-year property tax exemption agreement to allow the airport more time to obtain an airline to commit to daily year-round U.S. hub service by the end December 31, 2022. The original deal required the airport to commit to a U.S. hub service by the end of 2020.

The new agreement would also require the service starts by Dec. 31, 2023.

CANADA CENTRE RECREATION HUB

The executive committee is recommending council approve up to $2 million from the Recreation & Culture Capital Plan for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to develop the Canada Centre Building. The improvement would include a multi-use recreation and sport-court facility. A request has been made to install pickle ball courts and an indoor skatepark.

According to administration, the Canada Centre Building requires about $2.8 million in renovations. The recommendation is to use the capital money to cover $150,000 associated with the lease of a proposed skate park. It would also pay for washrooms, lobby space, curtains to divide the spaces and multi-court flooring.

REAL is estimating that the investments required to implement the recreation hub are $2.8 million.

DOWNTOWN ACCESSIBLE WASHROOM

Council is set to discuss a recommendation for the “planning and design of a permanent, stand-alone, accessible washroom in the downtown as part of the proposed 2022 capital budget.”

Construction would start in 2023.