City council slams the cage door on Reptilia

Exotic animals won’t be coming to a zoo in London any time soon.

City council voted down a committee recommendation that would have paved the way for entertainment company Reptilia to build a reptile zoo at Westmount Commons (formerly Westmount Mall).

“We didn’t want it, we’re so glad it’s not coming,” said animal advocate Dianne Fortney, who was joined by a several supporters in the gallery. “It’s progressive. Times have changed. London needs to change with the times, so I’m very, very pleased.”

City council voted 9-6 against a recommendation to advance a pair of bylaw amendments for Reptilia to a public participation meeting that would have taken place in March.

“If we vote ‘no’ tonight this item is a decided matter of council and there’s no need for another public participation meeting,” explained Coun. Elizabeth Peloza.

But it didn’t happen without spirited debate.

Jerry Pribil drew cackles of laughter from the gallery when he suggested Reptilia could be a tourism draw.

“It’s the potential of London becoming a destination city,” he said, which provoked the outburst.

Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen attempted to quell fears about how the zoo’s exotic inhabitants would be treated.

“Far from some of the emails I’ve received from special interests that refer to this as torture and torture chamber, this organization, nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.

Reptilia began its bid to set up shop in London in 2018, but was turned down by previous councils.

It cannot re-apply for a bylaw exemption to allow exotic animals for one year, said Coun. Sam Trosow.

“They have clever lawyers, and I’m sure something,” Trosow said. “But I do not see this being anything right now, except as a decided matter of council, and I think it’s finished.”