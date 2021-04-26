City council to discuss initial $200M downtown revitalization plans

City council will meet to discuss a multi-million dollar plan to kickstart the revitalization of the downtown core.

Staff are asking for an initial $200 million to get the project off the ground. The city’s planning and urban development committee has already endorsed the plan.

The money would come from funding from several avenues including:

$60 million from the Budget Savings Account;

$63 million from the Fiscal Stability Reserve; and

$77 million from the Canada Community Building Fund subject to receipt of the 2021 increase.

The proposal earmarks $45 million from the first phase of funding as incentive for office space redevelopment, potentially for housing.

According to a staff report, downtown office vacancy is at about 12 million square feet or approximately 30 per cent. Since 2015, the total property value of office spaces downtown has declined by $16 billion.

Two other major investments include the allocation of $80 million of funding for Phase 1 of the Arts Commons transformation and $55 million for the Downtown Vibrancy Capital Program.

The 10-year-plan will focus on Downtown West, the Downtown Core, Eau Claire, Chinatown, East Village and the Beltline.