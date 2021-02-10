Regina City Council is set to discuss the future of a historic Crescents home known as the Bagshaw Residence.

Heritage Regina and a number of other delegations will be presenting at a meeting of City Council on Wednesday with the hope of getting the home, located at 56 Angus Crescent, designated as a heritage property.

The monthly Regina City Council meeting begins at 1 p.m. at Henry Baker Hall.

THE BAGSHAW RESIDENCE

The home was placed on the heritage holding bylaw list in 1989, according to the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board.

It has character-defining elements in its architectural form which “reflect Craftsman architectural style, such as the low-slope gable roof, large overhanging eaves, large single dormer, large covered front porch with pillars, exposed wooden structural elements, and the multi-pane double hung windows.”

Crawford Homes bought the property on Feb. 4, 2020, believing it was unsalvageable. The homebuilder applied for a demolition permit on Jun. 23, 2020.

A clause in the Heritage Property Act caused the demolition permit to be denied until a Municipal Heritage Property designation is determined. Crawford Homes believes the home should not be deemed a heritage property because of its condition.

There is significant damage, extensive moisture and water intrusion, visible leaking and moisture damage, health and safety issues including suspected asbestos, lead paint, wood rot and a mold-like blackened organic substance and excessive corrosion in the structure, according to a home inspectors report.

The report said there were safety concerns inside and considers the structure at the “end of life.”

Heritage Regina argues the home has city-wide significance because prominent lawyer and judge Frederick Bagshaw and his wife Esther Bagshaw were residents of the home. The home’s designer was also the first president of the Saskatchewan Association of Architects.

At a meeting on Aug. 26, 2020, council approved the designation of the Bagshaw Residence as Municipal Heritage Property and directed the City Solicitor to prepare the necessary Municipal Heritage Property bylaw to be considered by Council after the statutory notice period.

A Bylaw to designate the Bagshaw Residence as Municipal Heritage Property was placed on the agenda of City Council’s meeting on Oct. 28, 2020. Objections from Crawford Homes lead to the decision being tabled, so the property could be referred to the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board.

A Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board member toured the home and found the whole structure is in poor condition. According to a report, the structure has significant issues, including cracking and shifting foundation, rotten wooden support structures; the main floor is too dangerous to walk on, and the entire southern portion of the home is “beginning to detach from the rest of the home.”

The Board does not recommend a Municipal Heritage Property designation for the home, but said when demolishing a neighbourhood such as the Crescents, the new development should be sympathetic to the character of the neighbourhood. The Board said one way to address the concern is to establish a Heritage Conservation District within a zoning bylaw, along with architectural controls.

ADDITIONAL AGENDA ITEMS

Council will also look at a proposal to redevelop the Municipal Justice Building as a community centre.

Wednesday’s agenda also includes the approval of the lease of the former Ken Jenkins school site to the Ministry of Education.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the City and Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation and a Municipal Services and Compatibility Agreement will also be signed with George Gordon First Nation.