City council update outlines impact of mental health funding

City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went toward and its impact on the city.

Calgary's Mental Health and Addiction Strategy Implementation update outlines the work being done by the city to help with mental health and addiction issues.

Overall, the briefing is quite positive on what is being done but notes the work and funding need to continue.

This year, $17.4 million in annual funding was spent through the Community Safety Investment Framework to improve Calgary’s response to people in crisis.

That’s on top of $25 million in one-time funding that was earmarked for the city’s original action plan — which started in 2019 and runs until this year.

According to the briefing, the $25 million funded 61 programs, 61 pilot projects and three targeted projects over the last two years.

The largest amount of funding this year went to the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP), now renamed to HELP (Human-centred Engagement and Liaison Partnership) with the program getting around a million dollars.

Charlene Wilson, senior director of programs and service with Alpha House says these funds have allowed her organization to address gaps in services for those struggling with housing or addiction issues.

“I think really when it comes down to it fundamentally, we are responsible for coherence, and we need to meet them where they're at and that is what this strategy does,” Wilson said.

“This plan said that ‘we know that you're having challenges,’ ‘we know that we have local contacts with local service providers who can support and help you and we're going to help them help you.’ So we know that when people are in good state of mental health, they are contributors to the economy and to their community.”

Wilson adds that the added funds are also allowing Alpha House to hire up to 25 per cent more staff this upcoming year compared to last and bring back a downtown outreach support program in 2024.

“I am stoked to be a part of a collective response at Alpha House, and this is something that is new and evolving over the last few years, so I'm sure that there's lots of improvements that we can make too,” she said.

“However, I think we're looking at the landscape and we're starting to understand the things that we may have missed prior and we're engaging with the experts and those that are unhoused, that's essential.”

Other significant funding went to several crisis response centres and targeted plans to help vulnerable people like newly immigrated women.

The largest pilot funded this year was Positive Fathering and Mental Health Integration, which received $293,815.

It offers mental health therapies and supports substance abuse treatment to fathers identified through Families Matters programs.

The briefing says all of the programs and services funded by the one-time $25 million amount helped around 39,000 Calgarians.

The briefing details that 97 per cent of participants increased their understanding of how to help those experiencing mental health concerns and 85 per cent reported better access to services.

The briefing also says the action plan has helped advance collaboration and fill gaps in the system.

It notes the city needs to continue investing in mental and addiction supports that complement rather than duplicate what the province is already doing.

Several other briefings are also on Tuesday’s city council agenda.

Council will also be getting info on the effectiveness of speed humps, how to better manage foxtail barley, which can be dangerous to pets, and potential price increases on utilities.

ALBERTA OPIOID POISONING DEATHS INCREASE 25 PER CENT

As the City of Calgary unveils some of the positive findings from its latest mental health action plan, there still looms a very problematic and tragic reality on city streets.

Alberta’s opioid crisis is getting worse.

From the beginning of 2023 to the end of September, there were 1,411 Albertans who died of drug poisoning according to new data from the province’s substance use surveillance system.

That surpassed the 1,124 deaths for the same time period in 2022 and marks a 25 per cent increase.

So about a year ago, this government was boasting about how all of its new systems were decreasing opioid poisoning deaths in Alberta, but unfortunately, that lie has been revealed over the last six months,” said Euan Thomson, a Calgary-based harm reduction advocate.

Thomson notes that Alberta is on track to exceed 2,000 deaths this year, adding that the province’s recovery-oriented model of care isn’t working without harm reduction intervention.

“If this government is putting these people into a situation where you're forcing them into abstinence, then it’s going to put them at higher risk of drug poisoning. The data is very clear on this,” he said.

Even having people access detox and absence-based services is not evidence-based right now amid the opioid poisoning crisis that we're seeing. This is about meds, not beds. That's the evidence-based approach here, and unfortunately, we're focusing way too much on the beds.”

PROVINCE RESPONDS

CTV News reached out to Alberta’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, Dan Williams to inquire about his reaction to the increase in drug poisoning deaths and criticism of the province’s addictions plan.

"Every life lost from the deadly disease of addiction is a tragedy, and it reinforces our focus on making recovery possible for every Albertan,” read a statement from the minister’s office.

“We’ve added more than 10,000 addiction treatment spaces since 2019, meaning 10,000 more people are getting access to services each year. We’ve removed all fees for publicly funded treatment, including the $1,240/month user fee that was in place under the NDP.”

The statement went on to say that the province has also expanded its Virtual Opioid Dependency Program to ensure same-day treatment is available through lifesaving medication anywhere across Alberta.

So far, Alberta’s UCP government has opened two out of 11 recovery communities with plans to open additional communities next year so more people can get access to long-term treatment across the province.