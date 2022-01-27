City Council votes against sale of John Blumberg Golf Course
The City of Winnipeg will not be selling the John Blumberg Golf Course.
On Thursday, councillors voted 13-to-three against the sale of the golf course. Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Councillors Jeff Browaty and Scott Gillingham were in favour of the sale.
The golf course, which is located in the RM of Headingly but owned by the city, was declared surplus in 2013, and fell into disrepair for a while.
The $13.7 million sale would have seen the golf course redeveloped into a residential and commercial space, with proceeds from the sale going into a new fund to buy green space in Winnipeg.
The proposed development would have seen 339 single-family lots, 29 acres of multi-family housing, 13 acres of commercial space, and 36 acres of parkland.
However, golfers and environmental advocates have been lobbying against the plan due to concerns about losing green space.
-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele
-
Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laidThe Alberta Major Crimes Unit charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fort McMurray.
-
Transit terminal in North Bay being used as warming shelterThose who need to get warm are heading to the transit terminal in the North Bay's downtown.
-
Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over FlamesBrandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
-
Meals on Wheels Sudbury receives $5K from local legionVarious legion branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are distributing funds from the 2021 Poppy Campaign.
-
B.C. radiologists sound alarm over backlogs as province claims wait times are downAs the province's radiologists raise the alarm about extensive backlogs impacting patients, B.C.'s Ministry of Health is claiming that wait times for medical imaging and even surgeries are shorter than before the pandemic started.
-
Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety storeHalifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S. following a robbery at a variety store.
-
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Hwy. 400 in Georgian BayNo injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Thursday evening.
-
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in BramptonA man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.