City councillor Debbie Chapman will run for NDP in Kitchener Centre by-election

Another Kitchener city councillor is looking to enter a new political arena, vying to become the next Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre.

Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman was selected as the NDP candidate in the upcoming by-election at a nomination meeting on Tuesday evening, the party said in a news release.

Chapman enters the race to replace NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo, who announced in January she would be stepping down to take a job in the philosophy department at the University of Waterloo.

"I’ve seen firsthand the challenges faced in our community, brought on by years of underinvestment by the Ford government,” Chapman said in the release. “I’m running because I know that a better Ontario is possible. I’m excited for the chance to join the strong Official Opposition team and bring our community’s voice to Queen’s Park. I know that together, we can win more for our community, and people across the province.”

The NDP members elected Chapman as their candidate the day after the Liberal Party of Ontario announced Kelly Steiss would be their candidate.

In early May, the Ontario Green Party was the first party to announce their candidate, appointing Kitchener Ward 10 Coun. Aislinn Clancy.

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario has yet to announce their candidate and did not immediately reply when asked if they had a candidate selected.

The province has not announced a date for the by-election.