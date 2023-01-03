City councillor wants city to explore light rail possibility down Main Street
A city councillor is questioning why Winnipeg's transit master plan doesn't include the possibility of light rail down one of the city's busiest roads.
Coun. Brian Mayes, who represents St. Vital, has put forward a motion which will allow transit staff to examine why light rail wasn't considered for the Main Street line.
"Should we be building all of the bus rapid stage only to then tear it all out the day we finish it?" Mayes said.
The current transit master plan was adopted by council in 2021 and outlines a vision for the city's transit system over the next 25 years.
Mayes said it's important to find out the cost and potential of light rail to ensure the city is being proactive in its development.
"Let's talk about what would light rail cost and are we really a couple hundred thousand people short in terms of population to do that" he said. "If we are, at least can we look at some of what was recommended almost a generation ago for that St. Mary's, St. Anne's corridor and helping out with some of the congestion issues there."
Mayes said even if light rail isn't feasible now, it could still be a long-term goal as the city grows.
-
Senators goalie getting new 'Deadpool' maskWith Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to studentsA former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-electionAnother Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
-
Suspended driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69Ontario Provincial Police in the French River area have charged a suspect from southern Ontario with speeding following an incident Jan. 2.
-
Youth, 12, facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at Dartmouth homesA 12-year-old is facing charges after allegedly throwing objects at homes in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight.
-
Saskatoon city councillor wants more funding for snow removalOne Saskatoon city councillor thinks it's time the city starts budgeting for annual residential snow removal.
-
Halifax police investigating suspicious fireAn investigation is ongoing after police say a suspicious fire happened in Halifax early Wednesday morning.
-
Family members from Ottawa, GTA share $500,000 lottery prizeSix family members from Ottawa and the GTA are splitting a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last yearB.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.