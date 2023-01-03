City councillor wants city to explore light rail possibility down Main Street

A city councillor is questioning why Winnipeg's transit master plan doesn't include the possibility of light rail down one of the city's busiest roads.

Coun. Brian Mayes, who represents St. Vital, has put forward a motion which will allow transit staff to examine why light rail wasn't considered for the Main Street line.

"Should we be building all of the bus rapid stage only to then tear it all out the day we finish it?" Mayes said.

The current transit master plan was adopted by council in 2021 and outlines a vision for the city's transit system over the next 25 years.

Mayes said it's important to find out the cost and potential of light rail to ensure the city is being proactive in its development.

"Let's talk about what would light rail cost and are we really a couple hundred thousand people short in terms of population to do that" he said. "If we are, at least can we look at some of what was recommended almost a generation ago for that St. Mary's, St. Anne's corridor and helping out with some of the congestion issues there."

Mayes said even if light rail isn't feasible now, it could still be a long-term goal as the city grows.