The Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) in Sudbury move passed its final legal barrier last week, so for many the question is now ‘what will the Sudbury Community Arena become?’

CTV News spoke with several City Councillors who told us what they would like to see happen with the site.

“As a one stop shop, this would help our homeless, with a safe injection site. Affordable housing would help the homeless it would also help our low income seniors to live. As a convention centre it would also benefit the downtown core,” said Bill Leduc.

Ward 5 councillor Robert Kirwan has similar thoughts in mind, but wants to see it become more of a ‘university residence style.’

“My vision is to take the centre of that arena and build a university style residence two to three stories high that could hold 60 people,” said Kirwin

“I would even put the supervised consumption site in that building so that it becomes a real community hub for the entire community.”

The Community Arena has been standing since 1951, and each councillor said it serves as a ‘historic monument’ for the city.

On top of it being a historic building, it also would cost five million dollars to demolish.

Each councillor said they would like to see the arena ‘re-purposed.’

“There’s a number of players that have gone on to NHL careers after playing out of the Sudbury arena,” said Al Sizer.

“I always remember one of the promoters when we were doing concerts out of the Sudbury Arena saying to the staff ‘we are the little Maple Leaf Gardens of the north.’”

“My fear is that the KED will go forward and the Sudbury community arena, this historic building will be demolished, and I don’t really see other ways around that,” said Geoff McCausland.

“Unless we build sort of a half baked something or other out of it just to use it.”

The KED doesn’t have an exact timeline for when it will be finished. Councillors said they believe it will be another two years before it’s complete, leaving time for the city to decide what will be with the Community Arena.