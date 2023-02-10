City crews already repairing potholes throughout Winnipeg
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
While Winnipeggers may enjoy a bump in the temperatures, it is taking a toll on city streets.
The city said crews are already addressing potholes that have started to pop up as a result of the warmer temperatures.
"Crews will continue to repair potholes across the city to improve the condition of the roadway with a focus on main routes and bus routes and collector streets as required," a city spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.
They added the repairs are weather dependent, but crews can be assigned when needed.
Last year, the city said it had repaired tens of thousands potholes by the end of April, but work was still needed to be done.
-
