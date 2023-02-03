City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed

An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.

Steve Chatelain says he received the $250 ticket on Jan. 28.

On Thursday, his street in the Kirkness neighbourhood was finally cleared.

Chatelain, who spoke to CTV News on Monday, says he fought the ticket and it has now been cancelled.

"I was told that they actually looked at the GPS on the vehicles and it showed that they didn’t do it on the day that they did, and their reasoning, they said, was because not enough people had complied," Chatelain said Friday, adding he didn't receive any notifications about plowing on his street, and didn't see any signs.

"Put a sign saying, ‘On this date we’re coming in to plow your street.’"

"Give us notice. Let us know. And for everybody that got a ticket, don’t be quiet about it."

Coun. Aaron Paquette says he's been told by city administration that because so many vehicles remained on streets after tickets were handed out, crews left and came back days later to plow.

He says drivers who feel they've been unfairly ticketed should call the city.

"If you were on one of those roads that wasn’t plowed and you feel you have a case…you should take it to the city."

The city declared a phase 2 residential parking ban on Jan. 24.

The ban is expected to last up to four weeks, but the city says the ban is only 24 to 72 hours per neighbourhood while snow clearing takes place.