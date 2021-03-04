With warmer weather expected this weekend the City of Saskatoon is taking steps to make sure the melt goes smoothly.

Crews will be out defrosting catch basins and clearing gutters to improve drainage.

Intersections prone to flooding will also be monitored.

The city says residents can help out by clearing ice and snow from sidewalks and paths, not throwing snow from a yard onto the street, and clearing ice and debris from catch basins.

The forecast is calling for sunny conditions and above-freezing temperatures starting Friday.