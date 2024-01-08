City crews prepare for heavy rain and snowfall, removal surplus estimated at $2 million

After a slow start to winter, Windsor city crews are getting ready for a possible snowy week amid a special weather statement.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Leamington-Essex County and Chatham-Kent-Rondeau Park in advance of an approaching winter storm. Beginning early Tuesday, 15-25 mm of rain and 5 cm of snow is expected throughout the day.

With temperatures near freezing, there is a chance of wet snow making driving conditions slushy and hazardous.

The City of Windsor wants to ensure that residents know the plan for road clearing.

Since there hasn’t been much snow yet this winter, the city has a snow removal surplus estimated at $2 million.

“Give us a little bit of room for us to plow the snow and also spread the salt,” said Phong Nguy, manager of operations for the city. “So just be extra careful. Give yourself a little time and be safe out there.”

Nguy explained that upwards of $5.6 million per year is budgeted towards snow removal, noting any leftover money from 2023 will not be carried over into 2024 and will instead go back into the city’s general fund.

“We have roughly about 2 million [dollars] and not all the the invoices have been processed but approximately 2 million [dollars],” Nguy said.

He continued, “It's hard to predict with El Nino but it's definitely very mild this year. We only spend it when it's required and again as an operating fund. It just goes into the general fund. It's basically if you don't use them just go back to the general fund.”

Clearing of Streets

As is the case each year, city staff monitor weather forecasts and begin salting, when required, to help ensure roads remain as safe as possible. Plowing starts once the snowfall accumulation reaches 5 cm, and an average route takes from three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions. Once the main roads are clear, and only if more than 10 cm of snow has fallen, trucks will then move into residential areas.

Snow Plows

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Plows typically operate at up to 40 km/h. Following too close to a snow plow can lead to poor visibility, and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow, salt, or rocks.

Sidewalks and Driveways

Residents and property owners are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. Please be sure to remove snow completely from your sidewalk to ensure that people with mobility issues are able to pass through freely.

As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws, it is prohibited to shovel snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists. All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within 12 hours in residential areas.

For More Info

In all conditions, Public Works reminds drivers to use TLC (time – allow enough time to arrive safely at your destination; length – make sure you leave enough space between you and the vehicles around you; and caution – always drive with care, especially in hazardous conditions). To learn more about our winter weather operations, visit the city's Snow Removal page or contact 3-1-1.