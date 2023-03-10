City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall

Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.

A special weather statement was issued on Thursday by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying snow was going to spread across southwestern Manitoba Friday night and push east throughout Saturday.

Winnipeg was part of that statement.

ECCC is predicting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in some areas.

Friday afternoon, a snowfall warning was issued for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

ECCC said heavy snow is expected Friday night through Sunday morning.

"The snow will taper off on Saturday overnight over southwestern Manitoba and Sunday morning or soon thereafter over the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba as the system departs," ECCC said.

The city said crews will be ready to apply salt and improve traction throughout Winnipeg as required.

"Accumulations of snow will be monitored and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city. Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment," the city said in a news release.

Winnipeggers are also being reminded the snow route parking ban is still in effect and people can't park on designated routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If vehicles are parked on these routes, they can be ticketed and towed.

ECCC said in the weather statement that the system is developing and there is a chance it tracks further south, "limiting the snowfall amounts and blowing snow potential."